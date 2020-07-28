  1. Home
#2031: Tickling the Electrons

Aug 01, 2020
This week on The Best of Car Talk, Dennis’ friend told him the best way to charge a low car battery is by turning on all the accessories. Does this earn immediate entry into the Wacko Theory Hall of Fame? Elsewhere, Julieta’s boyfriend is blaming her driveway for his Camry’s starting problem, which can only be cured by the correct curse words; Molly would like a little less cowbell in her Altima; and Gail explodes the myth that women don’t play practical jokes. Also, how did a rental car’s exhaust suck in Mike’s daughter’s shirt? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

