2025: A Sympathetic Ear

This week on The Best of Car Talk, Ryan took his car in for an oil change and got talked into an engine shampoo. Will Tom and Ray reassure him that he's not a complete idiot? At least he didn't get a cream rinse. Elsewhere, Bill parked his rental car on a beach and discovered the next morning that the tide had rolled in—to the car. He’s bailed the water, but hasn’t told the rental company. Also, Ray channels Frank Costanza to try to diagnose Kevin's clicking noise; Jean is suffering a run of flat tires in her driveway; and, is a lucky doughnut enough to keep Tamatha’s brakes from burning up for a third time? All this and more this week on The Best of Car Talk.