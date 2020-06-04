  1. Home
  2. Our Show
  3. #2023: Proverbial Declarification

#2023: Proverbial Declarification

Jun 06, 2020
This week on The Best of Car Talk, a quiz for the Master of Puzzler Obfuscation. Can Ray un-declarify some well-known proverbs? Elsewhere, Caroline's poor clutch technique may be destroying her relationships; Nancy's boyfriend's MR2 is burning oil, which may say more about his personality than the car; and John's pickup sounds like Buddy Rich is playing drums under the hood. Also, is something really wrong with Dana’s starter motor, or have her parents taken action to get her to stop lounging on their couch? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

Show Open Topic

A Quiz For the Master Obfuscator.

This Week's Puzzler

The Old Man's Will: How should Hugh Louis Dewey divvy up the inheritance?

Last Week's Puzzler

Three Slips of Paper: Can you increase your chances of choosing the largest number?

As Read on Car Talk

Listen to another episode

Show archives

Get the Car Talk Newsletter

Recent Articles

Did the Oil Change Shop Overfill My Engine?
Blogs

Did the Oil Change Shop Overfill My Engine?

Should I Get a New Hyundai Kona?
Blogs

Should I Get a New Hyundai Kona?

Could Transmission Trouble Be a Simple Sensor?
Blogs

Could Transmission Trouble Be a Simple Sensor?