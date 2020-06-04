2023: Proverbial Declarification

This week on The Best of Car Talk, a quiz for the Master of Puzzler Obfuscation. Can Ray un-declarify some well-known proverbs? Elsewhere, Caroline's poor clutch technique may be destroying her relationships; Nancy's boyfriend's MR2 is burning oil, which may say more about his personality than the car; and John's pickup sounds like Buddy Rich is playing drums under the hood. Also, is something really wrong with Dana’s starter motor, or have her parents taken action to get her to stop lounging on their couch? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.