What's That Sound?

Dec 07, 2021

This is a non-mathematical puzzler. In fact, I'm not so sure what field of endeavor this comes in.

So you're driving in your car and you drive by things like telephone poles. And you hear "Whuuh . . . . whuuh . . . whuuh!"

And if my brother's driving, you hear, "Whuuh . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . whuuh." Even that was probably too fast, for my brother's driving!

Here's the question. What are you hearing? When you drive by a telephone pole or some other regularly or irregularly spaced things on the side.

You hear this noise. What is it?

 

