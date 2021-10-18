What's That Smell?

It's time for the new puzzler. And as I promised this wasn't going to be as lousy as the last one.



Here it is. There is a smell that comes from modern cars that people associate with the catalytic converter. And I'm going to ask about another smell that comes from modern cars, cars with catalytic converters. So you often get this smell from cars that are equipped with catalytic converters.



But this smell is not coming from inside the converter. It has nothing to do with what's going on inside the converter.



I will give a hint. If cars of fifty years ago had catalytic converters, they would not have made the smell. The smell would not come from these cars. And it has nothing to do with the gasoline. What is the smell and what causes it?

