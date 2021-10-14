What's Making That Noise?

It's time for the new puzzler!



Now here's a puzzle that we have used before. And, as is often the case, we've given the incorrect answer before. So we're counting this as new because it'll be the first time people have an opportunity to hear the right answer. Here's the puzzle.



You go off to start your cars a cold wintery morning. You turn the key and the thing roars to life. It starts. The first sound you hear is YiYiYiYiYiYiYiYi! Now you know, from listening to our show that that is the unmistakable sound of a loose, noisy belt.



Now we have asked the question before which belt is it and why is it making the noise?



And when we used this puzzle the last three or four times we gave an answer, but it was an incomplete answer.



Okay, we admit used a puzzle to which we didn't know the entirety of the answer. Now we know the rest of the story! Paul Harvey himself wrote to us.



So here it is. Which belt is it? Why is it making the noise? And why does it stop? That's the tricky part.



Even even within a few minutes of turning on the car, the noise disappears. Why?





