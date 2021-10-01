What's the Battery Breakthrough?

Remember this one? My neighbor Frank was walking his dog. And Frank stopped by so his dog could visit my azaleas.

Anyway, we were just shooting the breeze so to speak, and he wants to know, why is it that you don't see so many cars that won't start in the morning anymore? I mean, the vast majority of cars now, with almost no exceptions, start right up. You get in them, you turn the key, and they start up. And he wanted to know, what is it about modern cars? What technology has befallen us? What happened to the good old days when you could call into work and say, “Car won’t start, and I’m waiting for the tow truck!”

Not only do you no longer have an excuse for not showing up at work, there's no opportunity to meet your neighbors. I mean, in the old days, at least when the car didn't start, you'd be out there and a couple of your neighbors would stop by, and someone would bring jumper cables, and it turns into a socialising experience.

So, what great technology has taken place? None! Batteries really haven't improved significantly, starter motors haven't improved significantly. I mean they've all improved somewhat, but not in such a way that would revolutionize what's going on.

But what has happened, is that while batteries have remained about the same size and energy, engines have gotten smaller, by as much as 50 or 60%.

So because engines are smaller, you don't have the failure rate that you had, because it's easy to start up a small engine with a battery that's almost dead.

When you had a 5 million cubic inch motor underneath the hood, and you turn the key on a cold, wet morning, you just get RuhRuhRuhRuh. It doesn’t start. But today, that same battery would start 4 Toyotas.