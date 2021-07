RAY: This is a word puzzler sent in by a fellow named Bob Dinger.



Each and every word in this list has the same unusual uniqueness in common. Here are the words:



Assess

Banana

Dresser

Grammar

Potato

Revive

Uneven

Voodoo



And here's a hint. If I left one of the words off the list, it wouldn't affect the answer. What do these words have in common?