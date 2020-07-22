Two Trains and a Bee

RAY: This puzzler is locomotive in nature.

You have two trains on the same track, speeding toward one another. The trains are 150 miles apart.

They’re on the same track, heading towards each other.

When they are 150 miles apart, a very fast bee flies from the bumper of one train--the front bumper, that is--to the front bumper of the oncoming train, the other train (assuming trains have bumpers.)

And, of course, as soon as it gets there, without losing any time, it turns right around and heads back.

So, as these trains are speeding toward each other the bee flies at 137 1/2 miles per hour.

How far will the bee have traveled before he is squashed like a grape?

By the way, the trains are traveling at 75 miles an hour.