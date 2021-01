RAY: This puzzler was sent in by Frank Juskolka. Frank writes: You have a four-ounce glass and a nine-ounce glass. You have an endless supply of water. You can fill or dump either glass.

It turns out, you can measure six ounces of water using these two glasses. The question is:

How many steps are involved and what's the fewest number of steps in which you can measure six ounces?