The Top Secret Free Beer Code

RAY: Interestingly, this was sent in by an "anonymous donor" who didn't want his or her name associated with the puzzler in any way, shape, or form.

Here it is:

There's this unusual little bar, where you can get a free beer if you know the secret code.

The secret code works like this: you sit down at the bar. The bartender tells you a number. And you tell him another number. If it's right, you get a free beer.

For example, a customer goes up to the bar and the bartender says, "six." The customer says, "three," and he gets his free beer.

The second fellow goes up to the bar, and the bartender says, "twelve." The customer says, "six," and he gets his free beer!

A third customer sits at the bar, and the bartender says, "fourteen." The customer says, "eight." He gets a free beer.

You're sitting there. The bartender turns to you and says, "twenty-two."

What do you say?