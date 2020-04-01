A Thousand Dollars And a Bunch of Envelopes

RAY: You know what inspired me to use this puzzler? All of these envelopes that are in front of us. We have dozens of envelopes sitting on the table.



Here's the puzzler. It's very simple.



I'm going to hand you one thousand dollars, in one-dollar bills.



Your job is to put some of those dollar bills in the envelopes, in such a manner that no matter what number of dollars I ask you for you'll hand me the appropriate combination of envelopes.



The question is--what's the fewest number of envelopes, and how much money do you put in each one?