Stop the Tire Presses

Feb 22, 2022

Okay, it's time for the new puzzler. I'm going to describe to you a scene.

It's a gas station.

The scene is very simple. There's a customer there who's asking the young attendant to repair a tire. Not repair, but replace a tire. He has a bad tire which he would like removed from the rim and he wants to buy a new tire.

He has been asked by the customer to replace this tire. And he has it on the tire machine and he is about to break the bead, that separates the tire from the rim. At that very instant, the owner of the shop runs over and says, "Don't do it!" What did he see that caused him to run over, and stop everything, I mean, pull the plug on the machine? What did he see that made him stop the attendant from repairing this tire?

Here's a hint. He saw something in the trunk of the car that alerted him.


 

