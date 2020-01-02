Ray's Card Game

RAY: We're going to play a little card game. I'm going to deal out 21 cards from an ordinary deck of cards to a pile in front of us. We're going to alternate taking cards from the pile.

Here are the rules:

When it's your turn, you can take as many as three cards, but you must take at least one. So, you can take one, two, or three cards from the pile. The winner of the game is whoever picks up the last card, or cards, from the table.

For example, if there are six cards left and I pick up three, you will pick up the last three, because we're alternating turns, and you would win. So, clearly, if there were six cards left, I wouldn't take three.

The question is, is there a strategy you could use that would guarantee you would win?