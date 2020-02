RAY: This puzzler is from my new "Great Pyramids of Egypt" puzzler series. It was sent in by Jason Rhodes.



In his youth, a man decides to take a trip to visit the great pyramids of Egypt. He is deeply moved by the trip, and years later he decides to take his son, who has never been away from home, to see the pyramids.



Here's the catch. The man made his trip to the pyramids in 1995, but his son made his trip to see them in 1969. How is this possible?