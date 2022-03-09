Paradise, Nirvana, Valhalla, and Hell

Now I usually do the stimulating, intelligent puzzlers that you hear on this show and I had one all prepared. But I somehow or another (I don't know how this happened) allowed my brother to choose the one for this week.

He claimed he was the brains of this outfit, and insisted he gets the opportunity to choose the puzzle. So he chose one sent in by a listener named Kirk Veneer (you may have heard of his brother Mahogony.)

Here's what the letter says:

A few weeks ago, I was listening to your show and you were having a lively discussion on the virtues of the Jaguar XJ SV12. I listened as you debated whether or not the Jaguar XJSV12. Convertible (dark blue) could take you to Nirvana. Remember that? Well, I wanted to shed some light on this topic. Not only can the Jaguar XJS take you to Nirvana, but it can also take you to Valhalla, Paradise, and even to Hell, providing you are driving in what state?

Well, I know I usually drive in a state of confusion. So the question is: if you can drive in the same state to Paradise, Nirvana, Valhalla, and even Hell, what state are you in? I'll even give you a hint, it's one of the 48 contiguous states.