Number Sequence Encore

Well, the guys got lazy in this week’s show. They decided to “extend” the current puzzler for another episode (Translation: Ray was too busy shampooing his trunk and didn’t come up with a new puzzler).

Here it is again, in case you missed it, with our apologies for the slothful conduct of our colleagues!:

It's time for the new puzzler and this is this one is a good one. This is a very simple one. All of us are familiar with the kinds of puzzles where we give a sequence of numbers and ask you to name the next term.

For example, one, three, five, seven, nine, twenty-three. What's the next term? Right?

Well, this is just like that. And I'm going to read it just like that. I'm going to give you a string of numbers all separated by commas. And I will say where the commas are. And I want you to give us the next term.

Here's, here's the sequence of numbers. "1 comma 11 comma 21 comma 1211 comma 111,221 comma space." Now, what's the next term?

Now to be fair, my brother insisted that I had given you the numbers wrong, so here's how he read them.

"1 <pause> 11 <pause> 21 <pause> 1211 <pause> 111221 <end>"

And neither one of those things will help you at all! My brother was adamant that we also ask you why? So our question is, what's the next term and why?