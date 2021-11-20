I can see by that puzzled look on your faces that you know what time it is. Time for the new puzzler!

I was reading the other day and I came across an interesting word. Now, this is no joke, I'm not being facetious. The word is "facetious".

So there is something interesting about that word. And I can't tell you what it is. But if you write it down, you will notice that there is something interesting about it.

To the best of my knowledge, there is only one other word in the English language that has the same properties.

So this is again, a two-part puzzler column. Part 1: What is it that's peculiar, unique, or interesting about the word facetious? And Part B: What other English word has the same peculiarity?