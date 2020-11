RAY: While we were way up North this fall looking at the New England foliage, we visited our Chief Web Lackey, Doug Mayer. He said, "There's a road right near my house that runs directly North and South."

I said, "Yeah? Show me."

And Mayer says, "I can put my car on this road and point it North, and drive for a mile and when I'm done, I'm a mile South of where I started."

The question is very simple: How's he doing it?