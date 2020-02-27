  1. Home
  2. Puzzlers
  3. The Mystery Mileage

The Mystery Mileage

Feb 29, 2020

RAY: This puzzler came from a guy named Steve Boyd, who writes:

When I bought my 1973 Beetle about 10 years ago, the hippie I bought it from told me that the 80,000 on the odometer were original miles. I didn't believe him for a second, because when I took the car for a test drive I noticed there was rust all over the body, the brakes would barely stop the car -- I had my heart in my throat when I stepped on the brakes -- and the clutch was beginning to slip.

I negotiated the price down to 400 bucks and felt pretty proud of myself. I gave him the money and drove my yellow time bomb...I mean, time warp, home. About a year later, I got around to buying new tires. When I called around to get the best price, a tire vendor told me something that made me think that, just maybe, I had been told the truth about the 80,000 original miles. What was I told?

 

Get the Car Talk Newsletter

Recent Articles

Husband Thinks Charging Phone Drains Car Battery
Blogs

Husband Thinks Charging Phone Drains Car Battery

Blue 1967 Volvo 1800ES Prototype
Blogs

Rolling Down Memory Lane at the Volvo Museum

Ray Magliozzi using the telephone.
Blogs

Got a Question for Ray?