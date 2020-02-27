The Mystery Mileage

RAY: This puzzler came from a guy named Steve Boyd, who writes:



When I bought my 1973 Beetle about 10 years ago, the hippie I bought it from told me that the 80,000 on the odometer were original miles. I didn't believe him for a second, because when I took the car for a test drive I noticed there was rust all over the body, the brakes would barely stop the car -- I had my heart in my throat when I stepped on the brakes -- and the clutch was beginning to slip.

I negotiated the price down to 400 bucks and felt pretty proud of myself. I gave him the money and drove my yellow time bomb...I mean, time warp, home. About a year later, I got around to buying new tires. When I called around to get the best price, a tire vendor told me something that made me think that, just maybe, I had been told the truth about the 80,000 original miles. What was I told?