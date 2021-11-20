  1. Home
  2. Puzzlers
  3. Miss Pronunciation

Miss Pronunciation

Nov 23, 2021

From time to time, I like to do a puzzle that's brief. I mean, you know, not one of these verbose puzzles that require lengthy explanations and dissertations. Sometimes I like to just keep it simple.

Now this one is a two-part puzzler and it has to do with the English language.

Part 1. I was listening to the radio the other day, and as luck would have it, I was listening to the BBC. And they keep mispronouncing this word and I thought I'd set the record straight.

There's the stuff that beer cans and the like are made out of in this country, which the English consistently call al-u-mini-um. Yeah. And of course, as everyone knows, we call them tin cans. Or we call them beer cans or aluminum cans.

So Why do they call them al-u-mini-um cans? Or why do they refer to that metal as al-u-mini-um?

So the first part has to do with that material, why do they mispronounce it?

And now for the highly technical, automotive part of the puzzle, part B:

What does STP stand for? We're betting there are three people in the whole planet that know this!
 

Get the Car Talk Newsletter

Recent Articles

Pros and Cons of Diesel Engines Have Changed over Time
Blogs

Pros and Cons of Diesel Engines Have Changed over Time

Is High Octane Gas Really Needed?
Blogs

Is High Octane Gas Really Needed?

Mind the Gap When Changing Out Spark Plugs
Blogs

Mind the Gap When Changing Out Spark Plugs