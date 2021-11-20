Miss Pronunciation

From time to time, I like to do a puzzle that's brief. I mean, you know, not one of these verbose puzzles that require lengthy explanations and dissertations. Sometimes I like to just keep it simple.



Now this one is a two-part puzzler and it has to do with the English language.



Part 1. I was listening to the radio the other day, and as luck would have it, I was listening to the BBC. And they keep mispronouncing this word and I thought I'd set the record straight.



There's the stuff that beer cans and the like are made out of in this country, which the English consistently call al-u-mini-um. Yeah. And of course, as everyone knows, we call them tin cans. Or we call them beer cans or aluminum cans.



So Why do they call them al-u-mini-um cans? Or why do they refer to that metal as al-u-mini-um?



So the first part has to do with that material, why do they mispronounce it?



And now for the highly technical, automotive part of the puzzle, part B:



What does STP stand for? We're betting there are three people in the whole planet that know this!

