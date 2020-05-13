Mathematical Limerick

RAY: I'm going to recite an equation and, from that, you are going to give me a limerick that consists of five lines. Here it is. The numerator is 12 plus 144 plus 20 plus 3 square roots of 4, divided by a denominator of 7. Then, that whole quantity is added to 5 times 11. Finally that whole thing on the left equals 9 squared plus zero.

Now, I'm going to give the last line of the limerick, and you have to come up with the other four lines. The last line is "is 9 squared and not a bit more."

What is the limerick?