  1. Home
  2. Puzzlers
  3. Mathematical Limerick

Mathematical Limerick

May 16, 2020

RAY: I'm going to recite an equation and, from that, you are going to give me a limerick that consists of five lines. Here it is. The numerator is 12 plus 144 plus 20 plus 3 square roots of 4, divided by a denominator of 7. Then, that whole quantity is added to 5 times 11. Finally that whole thing on the left equals 9 squared plus zero.

Now, I'm going to give the last line of the limerick, and you have to come up with the other four lines. The last line is "is 9 squared and not a bit more."

What is the limerick?

 

Get the Car Talk Newsletter

Recent Articles

What Is 'Lugging the Engine'?
Blogs

What Is 'Lugging the Engine'?

How to Calculate the Cost Savings of a Hybrid
Blogs

How to Calculate the Cost Savings of a Hybrid

This Old Friend Won't Stop Smoking
Blogs

This Old Friend Won't Stop Smoking