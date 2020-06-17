Magnifying Glass Mystery

RAY: This is from Malcolm Ross McDonald. To start this Puzzler, first get a sheet of plain white paper with no lines on it. Using a fountain pen with black ink, I'm going to write my signature on the paper -- anyplace on the paper. I'm also going to write something else on the paper which will be plainly visible.



When I look at my signature through the magnifying glass that I have, I'm not surprised to find out that it's enlarged. But when I look at the other thing, it isn't. The question is: What is the other thing?