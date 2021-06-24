A Magnetizing Dinner Chez Magliozzi

RAY: Picture this scene: A family dinner with the extended Magliozzi clan. Lots of people, lots of food, and of course, lots of noise. Suddenly above the cacophony, my usually quiet wife made herself heard.

'Check this out!' she shouted. 'My knife and fork are stuck to each other, kind of like they are magnetized.' Well, sure enough the knife was indeed magnetized. In fact, it was such a strong magnet, she was able to pick up my entire set of keys with that knife. (She had dropped my keys into the soup, but that's another story altogether.)

Then one of the boys figured out that his knife was magnetized too, but the polarity was the reverse of hers. We all puzzled over this phenomenon for a while, until my niece offered an explanation. When we checked out her theory, we discovered that she was right. What was her theory?

Here's the hint: We stuck Tommy with the check that day!