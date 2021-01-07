The Hungry Businessman

RAY: This was sent in by Melvin Anderson.

Melvin had been briefing the boss at a staff meeting since he arrived at the office, too busy, in fact, even for a cup of coffee. Worse than that, he was hungry. He'd skipped breakfast that morning because he got up late, got dressed in a hurry and sped off to the office in his '65 Mustang convertible. The top was up, of course, because it was cold. It was January.

When he finally finished his meeting, he glanced at his brand-new digital wristwatch, which he got for Christmas. “It’s 12:01,” he thought. “Lunch time!” Melvin hurriedly donned his coat, hat and gloves and raced out the rear entrance of the building heading for the lunch counter across the street. He darted between traffic lanes and parked cars and almost fell into the doorway of the lunch counter. The door was locked. A sign on the door read, “CLOSED. We Open at 11:00 A.M.”

He rechecked his watch, which was working just fine, and realized why the lunch counter was closed. What did Melvin discover?