Geezers and Old Cars

RAY: This Puzzler was inspired by an email from Dave Trayers.

Here it is: A few days ago, I was sitting at a table at a little restaurant. Next to me were two old geezers chatting away.

They were lamenting the state of modern cars. Specifically, the fact that all modern cars have fallen victim to the rules of aerodynamics. As a result, they all look the same. At some point, I lost track of the conversation. When I tuned back into it, I heard one of them say, "Oh, yeah, I miss that, too." The other guy chimes in, "Yes, so do I. I used to look forward to seeing that every year in my car."

The first guy then asks the other, "Have you seen it in your new car?" to which the second guy replies, "No, no way, you¹re not likely to see it the way I drive either."

The question is: What the heck are they talking about?