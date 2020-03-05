The Gassy Case of a Stolen Chevy

RAY: This was sent in recently by a fellow named Daniel England. It's historic, folkloric and automotive and it's pre- and post-obfuscated. He did the pre and I did the post. It's interesting and not even bogus.



He wrote:



I'm the proud owner of a magnificent 1956 Chevrolet convertible, which I restored to perfection over the last few years. Last week on a very warm summer afternoon, the perfect day for a ride in a convertible, I decided to take my car to town. It needed gas, as the gauge was practically empty, but I needed ice cream, so I headed first to my favorite ice cream shop. I had a lot of trouble finding a parking space and had to park it down a side street. I noticed a group of young guys standing around and smoking cigarettes and eyeing my car rather covetously. I was a bit uneasy leaving it there. But people often take an interest in such an old and well-preserved car, so I went off to enjoy my ice cream.



Well, the line at the ice cream shop was long, and it took me quite a while to return to my car and when I did return, my worst fears were realized: my car was gone. I called the police and reported the theft and then went back and bought a quart of pistachio ice cream. About ten minutes later the police called me back to say they had found the car abandoned near a gas station a few miles out of town.



It was unharmed and I was relieved. It seems just before I called, they had received a call from a young woman who was an employee at a self-service gas station. She told them that three young men had driven in with this beautiful old convertible. One of them came to the window and prepaid for 20 dollars worth of gas.



Then all three of them walked around the car several times. They then opened the hood and for a long time, they all looked around inside. Then they closed the hood and they all walked around the car in the other direction this time. Then they all got in the car and drove off, without filling the tank. The police were at a loss to explain this unusual sequence of events.



The question is, why would anybody steal a car, pay for gas, which they never pumped, and then abandon the car and walk away?