The Farmer's Stone

RAY: This was sent in by Dave Etnoyer.

A farmer had a 40-pound stone which he would use to weigh 40 pounds of feed. He had a balance scale; he would put the stone on one side and pile the other side with feed, and when it balanced, that was it.

A neighbor borrowed the stone, but he had to apologize when he returned it because it had broken into four pieces. The farmer who owned the stone later told the neighbor that he had actually done him a favor. The pieces of the broken stone could now be used to weigh any item, assuming those items were in one-pound increments, from one pound to 40.

What were the weights of the four individual stones? So if you want to weigh one pound, six pounds, 11 pounds, 22 pounds, 39 pounds -- how would you use the stones, the thing you are weighing, and the balance beam?

And here's the hint: how would you weigh two pounds?