RAY: There are some factories in Russia where the people working on the assembly line are wearing diving suits.

They're wearing the kind Gilbert Roland wore when he went diving for sponges in Greece, in Beneath the 12-Mile Reef. Did you see that movie?

I digress. This is the type of suit that screws on with the big brass contraption, with the hoses.

The workers are wearing this as they go on about their jobs, and yet they never go in the water. The question is why?

The hint is they're making submarines. But they’re not worried about falling into the water. So why are they wearing these suits?