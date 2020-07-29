  1. Home
  2. Puzzlers
  3. Diving Suits

Diving Suits

Aug 03, 2020

RAY: There are some factories in Russia where the people working on the assembly line are wearing diving suits. 

They're wearing the kind Gilbert Roland wore when he went diving for sponges in Greece, in Beneath the 12-Mile Reef. Did you see that movie? 

I digress. This is the type of suit that screws on with the big brass contraption, with the hoses. 

The workers are wearing this as they go on about their jobs, and yet they never go in the water. The question is why? 

The hint is they're making submarines. But they’re not worried about falling into the water. So why are they wearing these suits?

 

Get the Car Talk Newsletter

Recent Articles

Pros and Cons of Diesel Engines Have Changed over Time
Blogs

Pros and Cons of Diesel Engines Have Changed over Time

Is High Octane Gas Really Needed?
Blogs

Is High Octane Gas Really Needed?

Mind the Gap When Changing Out Spark Plugs
Blogs

Mind the Gap When Changing Out Spark Plugs