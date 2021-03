RAY: This puzzler was sent in to us by Bob Shea from cyberspace.

Everyone knows that the panel on an airplane is called an instrument panel because it contains all of the flight instruments, which help the pilot and co-pilot know where their plane's going.

Well, a car also has instruments but it's not called an instrument panel. We call it a dashboard. My question, very simply, is, where does the term "dashboard" come from?