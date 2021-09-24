  1. Home
  2. Puzzlers
  3. The Clutch Cable Conundrum

The Clutch Cable Conundrum

Sep 25, 2021

RAY: A guy came into the shop with his Volvo on the back of a tow truck. He says the clutch cable has broken five times in the last five months. I asked what happened, and he said, "I had a new clutch put in six months ago. When they put the new clutch in, they advised me to put a new cable in. I said go ahead. A month later they closed up shop and headed for some unknown Pacific Island when the clutch cable breaks."

The guy puts a new clutch cable in, thinking the one that the shop put in was defective. A month later that cable breaks. Another month goes by and that cable breaks. By this time, he says, "I was at my wit's end. I figured the clutch had to be defective, so I brought it to another shop and, what? They install a brand-new clutch. And, of course, what? A new clutch cable.”

A month later the cable breaks again. I asked him under what circumstances it breaks.

He says, "I start the car, I go to drive it away, I step on the clutch or I go to shift it into gear. I get to the corner, for example, and I shift into neutral. I wait for the light to turn green. I step on the clutch and the cable breaks."

I said, "Oh, my God." I asked him if the car starts now.

He said, "I don't even bother to start it. Since the cable was broken, what was the sense?"

I say to him, "I bet it won't start." He said, "Why shouldn't it start? It started yesterday; it has nothing to do with the clutch."

Anyway, we go out to the car and turn the key: dead. He asks, "What does that have to do with my clutch cable breaking?"

I say.. everything.

What’s wrong with the Volvo?

 

Get the Car Talk Newsletter

Recent Articles

Pros and Cons of Diesel Engines Have Changed over Time
Blogs

Pros and Cons of Diesel Engines Have Changed over Time

Is High Octane Gas Really Needed?
Blogs

Is High Octane Gas Really Needed?

Mind the Gap When Changing Out Spark Plugs
Blogs

Mind the Gap When Changing Out Spark Plugs