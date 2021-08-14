Breaking the Sound Barrier… on Horseback!

RAY: Long before the advent of the train, travelers on horseback regularly broke the sound barrier. How'd they do it?

The inspiration for this puzzler was sent in by a fellow named Pierro Martilucci.

Nowadays, we're very accustomed to high-speed travel. We have passenger planes that go close to 500 mph, and even our cars can go well over 100 mph.

But until the advent of the train, the fastest that anyone could travel, unless you either fell off a cliff or were shot from a cannon, was as fast as a horse could carry or pull you. And yet, some of the people on horseback or driving a team of horses broke the sound barrier on a regular basis.

How did they do it? And by the way, there are hints in here!