Here's a new puzzler. Here it is. This is short puzzler. Now I don't like long puzzlers, last week's puzzler was one of those long, drawn out, protracted... just went on and on.



But I don't like those puzzles. What I really like is to just whip right through this part of the show to just get through it over with do the puzzler. Yeah, so we can move on to calls because that's what we really,really love to do.



I don't want to belabor this anymore. Should I just like go right into it? Or do you think we need any more?



So without further ado, here it is. Yeah. In all of its brevity, rearrange the following--oh you'll need a pencil for this. I'll give everyone a minute to get a pencil.



Rearrange the following 11 letters to make just one word: U S T O O D W E R N J





