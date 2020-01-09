William Shakespeare wrote "My love is like a red, red rose."



Alas, high school students often aren't as articulate as ol' Willie, as these samples from a Washington Post article demonstrate:

He spoke with the wisdom that can only come from experience, like a guy who went blind because he looked at a solar eclipse without one of those boxes with a pinhole in it and now goes around the country speaking at high schools about the dangers of looking at a solar eclipse without one of those boxes with a pinhole in it. - Joseph Romm, Washington



She caught your eye like one of those pointy hook latches that used to dangle from screen doors and would fly up whenever you banged the door open again. - Rich Murphy, Fairfax Station



The little boat gently drifted across the pond exactly the way a bowling ball wouldn't. - Russell Beland, Springfield



McBride fell 12 stories, hitting the pavement like a Hefty bag filled with vegetable soup. - Paul Sabourin, Silver Spring



From the attic came an unearthly howl. The whole scene had an eerie, surreal quality, like when you're on vacation in another city and "Jeopardy" comes on at 7:00 p.m. instead of 7:30. - Roy Ashley, Washington



Her hair glistened in the rain like nose hair after a sneeze. -Chuck Smith, Woodbridge



Her eyes were like two brown circles with big black dots in the center. - Russell Beland, Springfield



Bob was as perplexed as a hacker who means to access T:flw.quid55328.com\aaakk/ch@ung but gets T:\flw.quidaaakk/ch@ung by mistake. -Ken Krattenmaker, Landover Hills



Her vocabulary was as bad as, like, whatever. -Unknown



He was as tall as a six-foot-three-inch tree. - Jack Bross, Chevy Chase



The hailstones leaped from the pavement, just like maggots when you fry them in hot grease. - Gary F. Hevel, Silver Spring



Long separated by cruel fate, the star-crossed lovers raced across the grassy field toward each other like two freight trains, one having left Cleveland at 6:36 p.m. traveling at 55 mph, the other from Topeka at 4:19 p.m. at a speed of 35 mph.- Jennifer Hart, Arlington



The politician was gone but unnoticed, like the period after the Dr. on a Dr Pepper can. - Wayne Goode, Madison, AL



They lived in a typical suburban neighborhood with picket fences that resembled Nancy Kerrigan's teeth. - Paul Kocak, Syracuse NY



John and Mary had never met. They were like two hummingbirds who had also never met. - Russell Beland, Springfield



The thunder was ominous sounding, much like the sound of a thin sheet of metal being shaken backstage during the storm scene in a play. - Barbara Fetherolf, Alexandria



His thoughts tumbled in his head, making and breaking alliances like underpants in a dryer without Cling Free. - Chuck Smith,Woodbridge



The red brick wall was the color of a brick-red Crayola crayon. - Unknown