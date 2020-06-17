Some examples of why the human race has probably evolved as far as possible. These are actual instruction labels on consumer goods...

ON A HAIRDRYER:

*Do not use while sleeping.

ON A BAG OF FRITOS:

*You could be a winner! No purchase necessary. Details inside.

ON A BAR OF DIAL SOAP:

*Directions: Use like regular soap.

FROZEN DINNER SERVING SUGGESTION:

*Defrost.

ON A HOTEL-PROVIDED SHOWER CAP IN A BOX:

*Fits one head.

ON TESCO'S TIRAMISU DESERT:

*Do not turn upside down. (Printed on the bottom of the box.)

ON MARKS & SPENCER BREAD PUDDING:

*Product will be hot after heating.

ON PACKAGING FOR A ROWENTA IRON:

*Do not iron clothes on body.

ON BOOTS' CHILDREN'S COUGH MEDICINE:

*Do not drive a car or operate machinery.

ON NYTOL (A SLEEP AID):

*Warning: May cause drowsiness.

ON A KOREAN KITCHEN KNIFE:

*Warning: Keep out of children.

ON A STRING OF CHINESE-MADE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS:

*For indoor or outdoor use only.

ON A JAPANESE FOOD PROCESSOR:

*Not to be used for the other use.

ON SAINSBURY'S PEANUTS:

*Warning: contains nuts

ON AN AMERICAN AIRLINES' PACKET OF NUTS:

*Instructions: open packet, eat nuts.

ON A SWEDISH CHAINSAW:

*Do not attempt to stop chain with your hands.

Christopher Felo