The Universal Grade-Change Form
From: David Levinthal
UNIVERSAL GRADE-CHANGE FORM ____________________University To: Professor____________________ From:___________________________ I think my grade in your course,___________________, should be changed from ______ to _______ for the following reasons: ______
- The person who copied my paper made a higher grade than I did.
- The person whose paper I copied made a higher grade than I did.
- This course will lower my grade-point average and I won't get into: ______medical school. ______graduate school. ______dental school. ______my fraternity/sorority. ______the Mickey Mouse Club. ______Tri-County Tech.
- I have to get an A in this course to balance the F in _______________.
- I'll lose my scholarship.
- I'm on a varsity sports team and my tutor couldn't find a copy of your exam.
- I didn't come to class and the person whose notes I used did not cover the materials asked for on the exam.
- I studied the basic principles and the exam wanted every little fact.
- I learned all the facts and definitions but your exam asked about general principles.
- You are prejudiced against: ______males. ______Jews. ______blacks. ______females. ______Catholics. ______whites. ______Protestants. ______Moslems. ______minorities. ______Chicanos. ______people. ______students.
- If I flunk out of school my father will disinherit me or at least cut my allowance.
- I was unable to do well in this course because of the following illness: ______mono. ______broken baby finger. ______acute alcoholism. ______pregnancy. ______VD. ______fatherhood.
- You told us to be creative, but you didn't tell us exactly how you wanted that done.
- I was creative and you said I was just shooting the bull.
- I don't have a reason; I just want a higher grade.
- The lectures were: ______too detailed to pick out important points. ______not explained in sufficient detail. ______too boring. ______all jokes and not enough material. ______all of the above.
- This course was: ______too early; I was not awake. ______at lunch time; I was hungry. ______too late: I was tired.
- My (dog, cat, gerbil) (ate, wet on, threw up on) my (book, notes, paper) for this course.
- Other___________________________________________________.