Tommy,

Wish I could take credit for this -- some four-year-old must have thought it up. But I thought of you immediately upon taking the test -- don't ask me why. Why don't you run it by that no-good brother of yours and see how he fares?

Ciao,

Eric Morgan

Seattle

This short quiz from Andersen Consulting will help you understand your thinking style better. The questions aren't difficult and you can scroll down for the answers.

1. How do you put a giraffe into a refrigerator?

2. How do you put an elephant into a refrigerator?

3. The Lion King is hosting an animal conference; all the animals attend except one. Which animal does not attend?

OK, even if you did not answer the first three questions correctly you can surely answer this one.

4. There is a river you must cross. But it is inhabited by crocodiles. How do you manage it?

Answers:

Question #1: Correct Answer: Open the refrigerator, put in the giraffe, and close the door. This question tests whether you tend to do simple things in an overly complicated way.

Question #2:Wrong Answer: Open the refrigerator, put in the elephant, and close the refrigerator.

Correct Answer: Open the refrigerator, take out the giraffe, put in the elephant, and close the door. This tests your ability to think through the repercussions of your actions.

Question #3Correct Answer: The Elephant. The Elephant is in the refrigerator! This tests your memory.

Question #4:Correct Answer: You swim across. All the crocodiles are attending the Animal Meeting! This tests whether you learn quickly from your mistakes.

According to Andersen Consulting Worldwide, around 90% of the professionals they tested got all questions wrong. But many preschoolers got several correct answers. Andersen Consulting says this conclusively disproves the theory that most professionals have the brains of four-year olds.