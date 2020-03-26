The following came from an anonymous mother in Austin, Texas.

THINGS I LEARNED FROM MY CHILDREN (HONEST AND NO KIDDING):

A king-size water bed holds enough water to fill a 2,000 square foot house four inches deep.

If you put hair spray on dust bunnies and run over them with roller blades, they can ignite.

A three-year-old's voice is louder than 200 adults in a crowded restaurant.

If you hook a dog leash over a ceiling fan, the motor is not strong enough to rotate a 42-pound boy wearing Batman underwear and a Superman cape. It is strong enough, however, to spread paint on all four walls of a 20 by20-foot room.

You should not throw baseballs up when the ceiling fan is on. When using the ceiling fan as a bat, you have to throw the ball up a few times before you get a hit. A ceiling fan can hit a baseball a long way. The glass in windows (even double-pane) doesn't stop a baseball hit by a ceiling fan.

When you hear the toilet flush and the words "uh-oh," it's already too late.

Brake fluid mixed with Clorox makes smoke and lots of it.

A six-year-old can start a fire with a flint rock even though a 36-year-old man says they can do it only in the movies. A magnifying glass can start a fire even on an overcast day.

Legos will pass through the digestive tract of a four-year-old.

"Play Dough" and "microwave" should never be used in the same sentence.

Superglue is forever.

No matter how much Jell-O you put in a swimming pool, you still can't walk on water. Pool filters do not like Jell-O.

VCRs do not eject PB&J sandwiches even though TV commercials show they do.

Garbage bags do not make good parachutes.

Marbles in gas tanks make lots of noise when driving.

You probably do not want to know what that odor is.

Always look in the oven before you turn it on. Plastic toys do not like ovens. The fire department in Austin has a five minute response time.

The spin cycle on the washing machine does not make earthworms dizzy. It will, however, make cats dizzy. Cats throw up twice their body weight when dizzy.

Regina McMullan