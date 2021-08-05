Things you do not want to hear during surgery:

1. Better save that. We'll need it for the autopsy.

2. Someone call the janitor. We're going to need a mop.

3. Accept this sacrifice, O great god of the Volcano.

4. Bo Bo! Come back with that! Bad dog!

5. Wait a minute, if this is his spleen, then what's that?

6. Oops! Hey, has anyone ever survived 500ml of this stuff before?

7. Sterile, shcmerile. The floor's clean, right?

8. OK, now take a picture from this angle. This is truly a freak of nature.

9. And now we remove the subject's brain and place it in the body of the ape.

10. Could you stop that thing from beating? It's throwing my concentration off.

Andrew