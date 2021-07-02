One day, God was looking down at Earth and saw all of the evil that was going on.

He decided to send an angel down to Earth to check it out. He called one of his best angels, Mario, and sent Saint Mario to the Earth for a little while.

When Mario returned, he told God, "Yes, it is bad on Earth. Ninety-five percent of it is bad, and about five percent of it is good."

God thought about it for a while, and figured he should probably send down a second angel, to get another point of view. God sent him down to Earth for a while. The angel came back and said, "Yes, the Earth is in decline. Ninety-five percent of it is bad, and five percent is good."

God said, "This is not good." So, he decides to send an e-mail to the five percent who were good. He wanted to encourage them, to give them a little something to help them keep going.

Do you know what the e-mail said?

You don't?

You didn't get one, either, huh?