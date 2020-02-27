Tom and Ray,

Usually, your infantile puzzlers take me no more than 15 minutes to conjure up the correct answer... but the light switch puzzler drove me crazy and has caused problems.

I'm in my kitchen, which happens to have a double light switch, trying to figure out your "The Prisoners and the Light Switch" puzzler. As I go through the various scenarios, I flip the switches testing my different hypotheses. Soon there is a policeman at the door asking if anything is wrong. He tells me that various neighbors have seen my lights blinking in strange sets of 23, or 12 or 11, and thought I was signaling a distress call. I tried to explain what I was doing, but I only got a very strange look in reply. He asked if I would stop until I could tell my neighbors what I was doing, so they wouldn't call 911 anymore. I agreed but two minutes after they left, my house is full of concerned neighbors, asking "What happened?"

I received the same "LOOK" from them as I did the Police Officer. They all left mumbling. The few words I could make outwere: "Shame... he's so young," or about a "beautiful mind" or maybe it was a "strange mind."

SO THANKS A LOT FOR YOUR ATTEMPT AT STIMULATING YOUR AUDIENCES MIND

Don Hatosy

P.S. And I'm sure my electric bill will be higher this month thanks to you both!