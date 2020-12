From: Robert Hensler

The editor of the show may want to consider not using the recorded snort every few seconds on the show. Once I spotted it as an introduced production feature, I seem to hear it all the time. It's the same snort over and over. Very distracting. Now I'm wondering how much of the laughter on the show is real, and how much is introduced by editing. Shame on him. Or her. Or it. Whatever.