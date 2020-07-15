Dave Gannon from Pittsburgh, PA sent the following letter

SUBJECT: SELF-DEPRECATING HUMOR

It's now official! Women like men who practice self-deprecating humor. I refer you to the April 1997 issue of Men's Health magazine, page 134. Under "Poke fun at yourself," psychologist Michael Cunningham says his research shows that this is because "that kind of humor isn't threatening and points out that you're confident enough to risk looking silly." If this is true, you two may be the most confident men in the world, as well as being true babe magnets. All I want to know is, can I come up and hang around the shop for a few days and pick up some pointers, as well as maybe taking a shot at some of your castoffs?

P.S. Don't worry--I won't tell your wives (as if they don't already know).