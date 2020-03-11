

Dear Sick and Sack,

I am just writing to say that Car Talk is the most revolting, idiotic, pathetic excuse for a show I have ever heard. I think your show should be taken off the air. Anyone who listens to your show willingly should contact a psychiatrist immediately. I suggest you abandon your show before an angry mob shows up at your studio.

Thank you,

Melissa P.

PS: Why anyone would want to listen to your show is beyond me.

PPS: Why anyone would want to be on your show is beyond me.

PPPS: Why anyone would have the idea for your show is beyond me.

PPPPS: I think your nicknames Click and Clack are extremely dorky.

PPPPPS: I am eleven years old and in the sixth grade.

PPPPPPS: Have a nice day!