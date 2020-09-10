From: "Cap't Bob"

Grimace painfully while smacking your forehead and muttering, "Shut up, damnit, all of you just shut UP!"

Whistle the first seven notes of "It's a Small World" incessantly.

Crack open your briefcase or purse, and while peering inside ask, "Got enough air in there?"

Offer name tags to everyone getting on the elevator.

Greet everyone getting on the elevator with a warm handshake and ask them to call you "Admiral."

Stare, grinning, at another passenger for a while, and then announce,"I've got new socks on!"

Meow occasionally.

Bet the other passengers you can fit a quarter in your nose.

Walk on with a cooler that says "Human Head" on the side.

Wear a puppet on your hand and use it to talk to the other passengers.

Say, "Ding!" at each floor.

Listen to the elevator walls with a stethoscope.

Make explosion noises when anyone presses a button.