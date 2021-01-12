Letter sent by Pete Daggett

This one is new to me, and I immediately thought of Car Talk when I read it:

World Records

Car Parking (Women):

The smallest curbside space successfully reversed into by a woman was one of 19.36m--equivalent to three standard parking spaces--by Mrs. Caroline Wizz (GB) driving an unmodified Vauxhall Nova Swing on 12 October 1993. She started the maneuver at 11:15 a.m. in Ropergate, Pontefract, and successfully parked within three feet of the pavement eight hours and 14 minutes later. There was slight damage to the bumpers and wings of her own and the two adjoining cars, as well as shop frontage and two lampposts.

Incorrect Driving (Women):

The longest journey completed with the hand brake on was one of 313 miles from Stranraer to Hollyhead by Dr. Julie Thorn, at the wheel of a Saab 900 on 2 April 1987. Dr. Thorn smelled burning two miles into her journey at Aird but pressed on to Hollyhead with smoke billowing from the rear wheels. This journey also holds the record for the longest completed with the choke fully out and the right indicator flashing.