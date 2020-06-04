Dear Tom and Ray,

As a longtime fan of your show, I know that you are two educated men with impressive vocabularies. (WHO IS SMARTER, AND WHO HAS THE BEST VOCABULARY?)

Well, I am putting you to a test.

Change each of the statements below into a well-known proverb:

1. Precipitancy creates prodigality.

2. Tenants of vitreous abodes ought to hurl no lithophilous fragments.

3. It is not proper for mendicants to be indicative of preferences.

4. Compute not your immature gallinaceans prior to their being produced.

5. It is fruitless to become lachrymose because of scattered lacteal fluid.

6. Cleave gramineous matter for fodder during the period that the orb of the day is refulgent.

7. Pulchritude does not extend below the surface of the derma.

8. Failure to be present causes a vital organ to become more enamored.

9. Freedom from guile or fraud constitutes the most excellent principle of the procedure.

10. Consolidated, you and I maintain ourselves erect; separated, we defer to the law of gravity.

11. You cannot estimate the value of the contents of a bound, printed narrative of record from its exterior vesture.

12. Folks deficient in ordinary judgment scurryingly enter areas on which celestial beings dread to set foot.

13. Liquid relish for the female anserine fowl is the individual condiment for the male.

14. A feathered creature clasped in the manual members is equal in value to a brace in the bosky growth.

15. The individual of the class Aves, arriving before the appointed time, seizes the invertebrate animal of the group vermi.

16. One pyrus malus per diem restrains the arrival of the Hippocratic apostle.

17. Be adorned with the pedal encasement that gives comfort and protection from the earth's surface.

18. Fondness for notes of exchange constitutes the tuberous structure of all Satanically inspired principles.

19. Every article which coruscates is not fashioned from aureate metal.

20. A rotating lithohidal fragment never accrues lichen.

Patricia Ameo