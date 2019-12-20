From: Neal Jackson

Subject: Joke of the Day: Employee Evaluations.

These are said to be from actual performance evaluations (hopefully not at NPR!)

1. Since my last report, this employee has reached rock bottom and shows signs of starting to dig.

2. His men would follow him anywhere, but only out of morbid curiosity.

3. I would not allow this employee to breed.

4. This associate is really not so much of a has-been, but more of a definitely won't be.

5. Works well when under constant supervision and cornered like a rat in a trap.

6. When she opens her mouth, it seems that this is only to change whichever foot was previously in there.

7. He would be out of his depth in a parking lot puddle.

8. This young lady has delusions of adequacy.

9. He sets low personal standards and then consistently fails to achieve them.

10. This employee should go far -- and the sooner he starts, the better.

11. This employee is depriving a village somewhere of an idiot.