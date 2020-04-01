By now, many of you have heard us refer to our technical, spiritual, and menu advisor, John "Bugsy" Lawlor.

We've known Bugsy for many years now. And, he's always had (how do we put this delicately?) a keen interest in food.

Little did we know, however, that this could have been predicted by his letters home from summer camp as a child.

This only came to our attention when an undisclosed source leaked us a pile of little John's letters home. (Thanks, Mrs. Lawlor!)

Our first thought was that these might be somewhat embarrassing to our colleague, Bugsy. So we immediately read them on the air and posted them here on the web site. What pals, huh?

We hope you enjoy the insightful culinary writings from Bugsy, 1964, age 9.

P.S. Sorry, Bugs.

P.P.S. Not really.