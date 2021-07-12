2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ AWD

For a subcompact crossover with a small footprint, the Trailblazer is roomier than you’d expect inside. The front feels open and airy, and even the back seats are pretty good in terms of room, if a bit firm and upright. Up front, the Trailblazer feels very much up to date with wireless charging and a configurable instrument panel. The modestly sized infotainment screen is bright, clear, and well-placed where the driver can see and use it easily. Like most GM cars, the hard “home” button makes navigating the screens intuitive and easy. The screen controls are logical (as are the rest of the controls in the Trailblazer). Wireless Apple CarPlay adds to the convenience. And while the materials are not high end, they are thoughtfully chosen, and don’t scream “cheap” like some cars in this class.